TUSCUMBIA — Mayor Kerry Underwood said an investigation involving Fire Chief Rodney McAnally by the state fire marshal's office does not involve his position of fire chief in Tuscumbia.
McAnally confirmed Friday the fire marshal's office is investigating him but would not discuss the basis of the investigation.
"It's something I can't talk about," the chief said.
He said the investigation involves himself and not the Tuscumbia Fire Department.
Jennifer Bowen, public information officer for the Alabama Department of Insurance, said "we have no comment or information to provide at this time."
Underwood said the investigation is related to McAnally's tenure as chief of the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department, a position he stepped down from in March.
"This is not a Tuscumbia issue," he said.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said his office helped execute a search warrant at McAnally's office at the Fire Department on Thursday.
"It's an ongoing investigation and the state has the lead," Williamson said. "We were just contacted by the state fire marshal's office. They wanted help in serving that search warrant."
He also did not go into the basis of the investigation.
At this time, Underwood said McAnally will remain chief of the Tuscumbia Fire Department.
"We're going on with our day-to-day business until we hear something different," the mayor said.
