Gov. Kay Ivey's "cautious" approach to reopening the economy of Alabama was a good first step, the four mayors of the Shoals agreed.
"It's going to help to get the small and large retail stores open," Florence Mayor Steve Holt said after listening to the governor's press conference on Tuesday. "They're a big part of our economy."
The order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday specifies that retailers opening their doors must limit occupancy to 50%, maintain social distancing, and practice proper sanitation measures.
"Opening businesses even at 50% (occupancy) is a positive," said Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood. "We're reopening many of the small businesses and phasing forward."
"It's a double-edged sword between the economy and health aspect of this issue, but these phases are good, a step forward," said Mayor Ian Sanford of Sheffield."
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford was pleased the new order allowed elective medical and dental procedures to start again. But like his three fellow mayors, Bradford would have liked to see more restrictions lifted.
"It's not as much as I'd like to have seen, but I understand where she's coming from," Bradford said.
He mentioned specifically restaurants, noting he felt they should have been allowed to reopen with similar conditions as placed on retail businesses – 50% capacity limitations, proper personal protection equipment and social distancing protocols.
Bradford added, "The people I worry about are the beauty shops, barber shops and things like that."
Holt agreed, saying he hoped "close contact" businesses like hair salons and barber shops will be allowed to open at the next phase.
"Gyms are still a 'no,' so are salons and restaurants, but hopefully we're working toward them reopening," Tuscumbia's Underwood said.
Sheffield's Sanford lamented the difficulties that all local business owners are experiencing.
"I'm brokenhearted for those people who've put their heart and soul into their businesses and now this, but I do think (Ivey) is taking a realistic approach."
In closing, the mayors offered words of caution as Ivey's "Safer at Home" order remains in effect.
"We need to appreciate this and be able to move forward sensibly, cautiously and safely," said Holt, who encouraged Florence residents to continue to shelter at home, wear face coverings, and maintain social distancing when they are out in the community.
Sanford said he's sure all business owners are hoping that once their stores reopen, there will be long lines of customers.
"Our businesses are clamoring to get open, and I understand that," the Sheffield mayor said. "I sense that people are going to be cautious. We'll see if business gets back to normal as we knew it, or a new normal."
Underwood added that everyone must be realistic about the future.
"In the coming months, we'll see some retailers that just won't survive this," he said. "That's regrettable, but a harsh reality of all this. Still, I think this is the safest way to go about reopening and not putting a lot of people at risk."
