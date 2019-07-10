HUNTSVILLE — A joint venture between Mazda and Toyota is altering its production plans for a new factory being built in north Alabama.
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing said today it will produce an entirely new Toyota sport-utility vehicle and a new Mazda crossover vehicle at the plant near Huntsville.
The company previously planned to assemble Toyota Corolla cars at the plant. Toyota already makes the Corolla at its plant in Mississippi.
According to a company statement, the change of plans for the Alabama factory is because of a changing market and increasing demand for light trucks and SUVs. Mazda Toyota plans to release details on the new vehicles later.
The $1.6 billion plant under construction in Huntsville is expected to employ as many as 4,000 people. Production is expected to begin in 2021.
Hmm, there may be a Toyota sport utility in my future! Would love to drive something built right here in Alabama!
