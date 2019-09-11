MUSCLE SHOALS — McBride Elementary School honored Student Resource Officer Lee Nesbitt today for Patriot Day.
Principal Brittney Schnider said they are grateful for their SRO and they use every opportunity they get to say thank you to their first responders.
Students presented Nesbitt with a hand-designed card. Their excitement was obvious as they watched him read the card, where they had all signed their names. They also presented him with a cake and a few gift certificates just as a small thank you for all of the work he does to keep the Muscle Shoals School System safe.
Nesbitt appeared surprised for the acts of kindness. He said he was absolutely thrilled and thankful for the love shown by all of the students and the gifts they had given him and called it a “happy day.” Schnider said the best part was seeing his face when he read the card.
Nesbitt said that he really appreciated the gesture and it meant a lot that the administration, staff, PTO, and students cared so much about him.
The card was overly filled with names and messages of thanks from the students. There was not a single white space left on the card.
