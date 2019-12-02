Florence Arts and Museums curator Brian Murphy will discuss the McFarland Heights Historic District as part of the city's ongoing Preservation Florence series.
McFarland Heights was the latest district in Florence to be added to the National Register of Historic Places. The talk starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Rosenbaum House Ticket Office. The event is free.
Specifically, the presentation will focus on both the architecture of the houses in the district, and the ways in which racial segregation was maintained through public policy.
Preservation Florence is a year-long series concerning historic preservation in the city and has covered topics such as the National Register of Historic Places, physical restoration, African American and Native American historic preservation, and cemetery preservation.
For the remainder of the year, the series will focus on Florence’s historic districts. There will be a different presentation each month where the history and architecture of Florence’s unique historic districts will be explored.
This event is the final in a year-long series of presentations and workshops based around the city’s wealth of historic buildings, neighborhoods, and landscapes. The series is sponsored by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, the Florence Arts and Museums, and the Florence Historical Board. Call 256-760-6427 for more information.
