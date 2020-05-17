MUSCLE SHOALS — A Muscle Shoals Electric Board retiree is filling the City Council position that was left vacant following the death of longtime Place 2 Councilman Neal Willis.
Willis, 68, died Jan. 27 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Terry McMinn agreed to serve the remainder of Willis' term.
McMinn said he was employed by Muscle Shoals Utilities for 40 years before retiring 10 years ago.
It isn't the first time McMinn has stepped up to assist the council. He was also tapped to fill the remainder of Place 4 Councilman Jim Holland after he died in 2016. Holland was 82 years old.
"My intentions are to fill in for Neal just like I did for Mr. Holland," McMinn said. "I'll do it to the best of my ability."
He said he didn't plan on running for the Place 2 seat. Former Muscle Shoals council member Leon Madden is the only person to announce his intentions to run for that council seat.
McMinn said he considered it an honor to fill in for both Willis and Holland.
"Everyone was so kind to me," he said.
McMinn said he met Willis when he was working as a lineman for the Electric Board. McMinn said he worked as a lineman for 35 years, but spent the last five years as a superintendent.
During the past four years, he and Willis were members of a men's Bible study group that met on Saturdays at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield.
Qualifying for Alabama municipal elections begins July 7 and concludes July 21. Municipal elections are Aug. 25.
Council members in Muscle Shoals run at large by place and not by district as they do in Florence, Sheffield and Tuscumbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.