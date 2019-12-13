SHEFFIELD — Larry Strickland has a job, but every now and then, he needs help feeding his wife and three children, so they join the line that forms outside the old National Guard Armory to receive a box of food provided by the Meal Barrel Project Food Pantry.
Behind them were dozens more who were in need of assistance. By the time the food pantry opened at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the line of people snaked around the building.
On the other side of the building, cars and pickups were lined up two deep from the back of the armory out into Wilhoit Street. Elderly or disabled people stopped at the open bay door where a volunteer placed a box of food into their vehicle.
Strickland said he's been receiving assistance from the pantry for two to three months when times are tough. Even though he works, minimum wage is often not sufficient to make ends meet.
"It will last all the way through next week," he said about the food from the pantry. "I'm glad they're doing it. You never know when you might need help."
Inside the building, about a dozen volunteers busily assembled boxes of food that were spread across the floor. The boxes contained a variety of food – frozen hamburger and hamburger patties, canned fruits and vegetables, bags of rice, pasta, fresh fruit, snack foods and numerous other items.
Just before 5 p.m., the volunteers gathered together to say a prayer before distributing boxes of food.
Rev. John Russell, of the Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, said the food pantry started at his church, but eventually moved into the armory building because of space constraints.
"We usually have 20 to 30 volunteers," Russell said.
Pantry director, Penny Freeman, said an LDS church in Russellville has brought as many as 80 volunteers.
The Sheffield councilwoman said the food pantry survives on donations and grant funds, including money from the Colbert County Community Development Committee, which disburses Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu-of-tax funds.
The pantry recently received a $2,500 appropriation from the Colbert County Commission.
"The food pantry has received the county appropriation for the past three years and the funds will continue to be put towards helping the impoverished members of Colbert County with food and personal hygiene products," Freeman said.
Freeman said there is a process to determine if people are eligible to receive food from the pantry and to determine if they're "double dipping" from other local food pantries.
"We do our due diligence to make sure we help the people who need it," she said.
According to Freeman, Colbert County has an impoverished population of about 9,040 residents, which represents 17% of the population. The pantry currently has about 1,483 Colbert County residents registered as recipients.
When the food pantry started, it was only serving about 14 families per week. In the recent weeks, the numbers have been as high as 600 families.
"We are currently servicing anywhere from 329 to 500 families on a weekly basis and are able to serve additional qualifying members of the county," Freeman said. "We have an application process in place that allows us to remain in compliance with state and federal standards and a set of pantry procedures that allow for ease of procurement of food products once registered."
She said the pantry has volunteers who have worked as nurses and in nutrition fields who help to ensure families are provided with nutritious foods.
Volunteers will also deliver food to disabled residents, including disabled veterans, and elderly people who have limited mobility.
Strickland said his family will often share items with other families at his apartment complex.
"We all help out each other," Edna Strickland said.
Freeman said 7% of Meal Barrel patrons are disabled veterans or identify as homeless, and 7% of families return on a weekly basis. That number decreased to 4% during November due to deliveries to home bound residents and disabled veterans being changed to twice monthly.
She said 26% visit the pantry twice weekly, 24% monthly and 43% follow no identifiable pattern.
"Penny gets calls all through the day from people needing food," said Freeman's grandmother, Ruthie Bailey, who volunteers at the pantry.
