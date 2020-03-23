FLORENCE — Med Plus in Florence has set up an outdoor drive-through service to limit exposure to patients as local health care providers continue to alter protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Office Manager Dustin Grutzik said patients with issues such as lacerations and injuries can still receive care inside the facility.
"Most all care for sick patients can be done without having to get out of your vehicle," Grutzik said. "For those that meet the criteria of COVID-19 testing, we have an adequate supply of kits through our commercial lab, or we can write an order for testing at the health department."
Med Plus has a triage station at its entrance that will direct patients to the appropriate place.
They have altered their business hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the indoor and outdoor facilities.
