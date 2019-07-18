FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama’s Gallery 126 debuted an unusual exhibit this week: a collection of postwar dollhouses.
Fourteen of the tin dollhouses are on display at the gallery on West Tombigbee Street until Aug. 30.
“This is really different from anything we’ve done,” said Kayde Scott, a student worker with UNA’s School of the Arts who often works in the gallery. “It’s really interesting.”
Scott said the dollhouses are a far cry from the ceramics, paintings and other wall art usually found at Gallery 126.
“I’m a dollhouse person, so this very much piques my interest,” she added.
While dollhouses have been around for centuries and served many purposes, the tin dollhouses included in the personal collection at Gallery 126 were popular as toys in the 1950s.
According to an informational flyer, the mass-produced, affordable dollhouses and the miniature plastic accessories children could use with them represented a fixation on the nuclear family and the American dream.
The toys also served as unique tools for the imagination.
The owner of the collection said his father enjoyed making dollhouses to nurture his affinity for artistic and architectural design. He and many other adult owners of dollhouses often use them to serve functional purposes, such as housing a desktop computer or storing a CD collection.
Gallery 126's July hours are from 1 to 6 p.m.Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 1 to 7 p.m. Fridays.
