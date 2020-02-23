Norma Hallmark remembers waking up at 5 a.m. in late February to a knock on the door of her Nathan Estates home in Muscle Shoals.
The night before, she and her husband looked outside and wondered how much more the water from the nearby storm water retention pond would rise.
The knock on the door and appearance of an emergency worker in a boat was her answer.
"We got in the boat," Hallmark said. "You normally don't see boats floating down the street in front of your house."
The Hallmarks were one of about 20 families in Nathan Estates in southeast Muscle Shoals who were impacted by the flood of 2019. Many of them had varying depths of water in their homes and had to deal with the subsequent damage it caused.
"It had kept rising all day," Hallmark said. "I remember saying, Lord, if it doesn't quit raining, it's going to be in the house."
The Hallmarks had 3-4 inches of water in their three-bedroom home. The baseboards and 3-feet of wallboard from the floor up had to be replaced. They were displaced for 92 days.
They moved into the parsonage at Valley Grove Baptist Church that wasn't being used at the time. Fellow church members helped move furniture into their temporary home.
"We were not out a lot like some people were, having to pay hotel fees," she said.
But since they did not have flood insurance, the couple had to cover the repair costs themselves.
Hallmark said the retention pond appears to be working now, but every time she walks out her back door, she sees the large blue pump that ,despite being described as silent, can still be sometimes heard inside.
In Sheffield, David Christopher co-owner Jennifer Smith said the business lost about $500,000 in inventory when flood water inundated their warehouse on Montgomery Avenue.
"We temporarily closed the store in Sheffield until April," Smith said.
During that time, they opened a store in Florence, then cleaned and remodeled the Sheffield store while trying to serve customers. They had to remove and replace walls, cabinets, and insulation. The cleanup wasn't completed until September.
They had a maximum of $275,000 of insurance coverage on the building, which wasn't enough. They had to eat the half-million loss of inventory, she said.
Smith said no water entered the building during this year's flood. The city adjusted the pump level so the pumps will turn on sooner than they did last year. The city also cleaned out the drainage ditch near the business to improve the flow of storm water.
The Shoals did not receive any individual assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Local governments were impacted by the flood in the form of damaged roads, drainage systems, overflowing retention ponds, and overtime for police, fire and street department workers.
McFarland Park in Florence, Riverfront Park in Sheffield and Spring Park in Tuscumbia were swamped, as were the Rockpile Recreation Area on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation and Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Muscle Shoals.
The flooding kept some of those parks closed for months while repairs were made.
FEMA denied assistance for roads that had been underwater during the flood. For approved damage claims, FEMA would reimburse local governments 75%. The state EMA is expected to provide another 12.5%.
Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison said they submitted about $75,000 in damages from washed out culverts, washed out shoulders, and was reimbursed about $49,000.
A section of Frankfort Road on Wheeler Mountain that was damaged cost $712,365 to repair, Robison said, but the Federal Highway Administration covered 80% of the cost. Another $30,000 was spent on right of way acquisition, environmental reviews and administrative costs, he said. The county covered the remaining 20%.
Tuscumbia Parks and Recreation Director Joel Kendrick said the roller coaster and splash pad at Spring Park were repaired, as was the building that houses the train. The carousel, however, is still being repaired a year later.
"The carousel was kind of a special thing," Kendrick said. "All those horses had to be repaired. It's a very time consuming thing. All the other stuff in the park was fixed."
Electric panels in the park that had to be repaired were raised in hopes they would not be damaged by future floods.
He said the city has received about $120,000 from FEMA for damages and is still awaiting payments for some projects.
Muscle Shoals was hit especially hard by the 2019 flood due to 7 inches of rain being dumped on already swollen retention ponds. Even those with pumps were unable to remove the water fast enough. In addition to the Nathan Estates pond, water spilled out of the Wilson Dam Road pond and into nearby homes, an electrical substation and Wilson Dam Road.
The city submitted to FEMA $7,900 for storm debris removal and was reimbursed $5,984, according to City Clerk Ricky Williams. Another $19,745 was submitted for road damages, which was mostly damaged culverts. They received $14,809 back from FEMA. They received another $86,000 for damage to the bunkers at Cypress Lakes Golf Course.
The largest category, emergency protective measures or everything that was done to fight the flood while it was happening, includes such things as employee overtime, pump rentals, fuel and materials. The city turned in $477,883 and received $358,338 from FEMA.
In all, the city was out about $155,000.
The city is also waiting on the state to reimburse 12.5% percent of the damages that were submitted to FEMA.
"We're still working with FEMA," Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said. "We have gotten most of the money for response time, equipment and overtime."
Bradford said the city will add a second pump to the Wilson Dam Road retention pond and is seeking federal funds to help drain more water from the area around Southgate Mall. He also hopes to utilize Appalachian Regional Commission grant money to pay for a comprehensive drainage study of the southeast side of the city.
Sheffield City Clerk Clayton Kelly said the city's Recreation Department sustained the most losses, mostly some damage to the Boundless Playground.
"I'm still having to fill out paperwork," Kelly said. "A year later I'm still having to sign documents to close things out."
Public Safety Director Dewey King said the city's Street Department did not submit any damages. They only received $1,163 for overtime in the fire department and $1,504 for vehicle use related to the flood.
Things were not as bad in Lauderdale County, said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. However, he said there were issues with hydrostatic flooding, which is when groundwater seeps into basements through small masonry openings.
"Our numbers over here were extremely low," Grabryan said. "What I do remember being very remarkable was the hydrostatic flooding, with water being up in basements of people who had homes 30 and 40 years and had never had that occur."
He said Lauderdale County was below the threshold needed for federal assistance.
"In one regard, thank goodness we didn't have that kind of damage, but in the other regard it's bad because so many were left without assistance," Grabryan said. "Your insurance only covers so much. There are a lot of people who rent or don't have that kind of coverage, and a lot never thought they'd need it."
A major thing they kept on eye on in Lauderdale County was the Tennessee River at Florence, which crested at 28.99 feet on Feb. 24, 2019. That was the third-highest level in recorded history, according to the National Weather Service.
The highest ever was 32.5 feet on March 19, 1897, according to weather service figures. The second highest was 30.03 feet on March 17, 1973, which also was the highest ever since the creation of the Tennessee Valley Authority dam system.
Flood level is 18 feet.
Grabryan said one thing they learned last year was the importance of communications between TVA, local emergency officials and the weather service. He said it seemed improved during flooding this year.
The river crested at 25.49 feet on Feb. 13, which was the ninth highest ever recorded, according to the weather service.
"This year, the communications seems much better between TVA, the locals and the weather service," Grabryan said.
"The river's a nice thing to have around but last year, it seemed they were doing all they could do to get that water through."
Center Star resident David Charles was among those in Lauderdale County who experienced flooding.
"It was catastrophic," Charles said. "We had 2 inches of water running out the front door for a couple of days, but with assistance from people from Faith Church and relatives, we pulled carpet out, raised our furniture from the floor and had minimal damage, except for one bedroom and we had to redo it.
"This house has been here over 32 years and that's the first time we had any water problems. There was so much water over 24 and 48 hours that the groundwater was coming in, and we live on the top of a hill."
