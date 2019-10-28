HOHENWALD, Tenn. — The Meriwether Lewis Death and Burial Site Information Center on the Natchez Trace Parkway will close for the season Sunday, Nov. 10, according to the National Park Service.
The burial monument, restrooms, campground and hiking trails are open seven days a week and are not impacted by the annual closure.
The site is located at milepost 385.9 near Hohenwald and is about an hour an 20 minutes north of the Shoals.
For more information, call 800-305-7417.
