HOHENWALD, Tenn. — The Meriwether Lewis Visitor Information Center on the Natchez Trace Parkway will begin operating at fall hours beginning Saturday, Sept. 14.
The center will be open Fridays from noon to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be closed Monday through Thursday. The burial monument, restrooms, campground, and hiking trails are open seven days a week.
The center is located at milepost 385.9 on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Hohenwald, Tennessee, about 71 miles north of Florence.
For additional information, please call 800-305-7417.
