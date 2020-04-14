MONTGOMERY — Secretary of State John Merrill is reminding Alabama voters there are 86 days left to apply for an absentee ballot.
In order to protect the safety and well-being of the state's voters, Merrill encourages anyone who is concerned about contracting or spreading the coronavirus to apply for and cast an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local absentee election manager’s office. In Colbert and Lauderdale counties, the absentee election managers are the circuit court clerks of each county.
Voters may also contact the secretary of state’s office at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
Due to the state of emergency, any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place is eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to that individual, Merrill said.
In the case none of the boxes are appropriate, voters can check the box which reads: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls."
The deadline to register to vote in the July 14 primary runoff is Monday, June 29. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Thursday, July 9.
The deadline to return an absentee ballot to the absentee election manager is the close of business Monday, July 13. The last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.