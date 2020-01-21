FLORENCE — Mervyn Warren finds it somewhat difficult to point to an aspect of his career in the entertainment industry that he enjoys the most.
Warren is a five-time Grammy Award winner, record producer, television and film score producer, arranger, songwriter/lyricist, pianist and vocalist. The Huntsville native is also a 10-time Grammy nominee. He is a six-time Dove Award winner, two-time Stellar Award winner, and one-time Soul Train Award winner.
"Mervyn has been a remarkable ambassador for our state throughout his impressive career," hall of fame board member Judy Hood said. "We are thrilled to honor him with induction into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame."
Warren might not be a household name to many, but he's been active in the entertainment industry for decades.
"I've been performing since I was 4 or 5 years old," Warren said during a telephone interview from Los Angeles, California. "I was born in Huntsville and stayed in Alabama throughout graduate school, primarily living in Huntsville and commuting from Huntsville to Tuscaloosa."
He lived in Nashville, Tennessee, for several years before moving to Los Angeles, where he's resided for several years.
His first break came when he was 16 years old and a member of the 10-time Grammy Award winning vocal group Take 6!
"I left the group in 1991 to pursue other avenues, including my work in film composition," Warren said.
He received his first record contract with Warner Brothers Records at age 23.
Take 6! contributed some vocal work to Spike Lee's film "Do The Right Thing," and was contacted by Disney after Disney officials saw him receive a Grammy for the gospel album "Handel's Messiah: A Soulful Celebration," which he co-executive produced.
Disney asked him if he wanted to work on its upcoming film "Sister Act 2."
He's also composed orchestral scores for feature films, including "The Wedding Planner," "A Walk to Remember" and "Honey." He produced and arranged most of the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum soundtrack for "The Preacher's Wife."
According to the biography on his website, Warren co-produced the first posthumous Michael Jackson single, "This is It," and co-produced with Babyface the Billboard No. 1 R&B hit "Last Night" by Az Yet.
He has also worked with legendary instrumentalist and producer Quincy Jones.
Warren said he enjoys moving from project to project and being able to explore other facets of the entertainment industry.
"I enjoy the variety," Warren said. "I might spend several months on a movie; I might produce a move, then do the arrangements. I like straddling all those proverbial fences."
While he was unaware the Alabama Music Hall of Fame honor was in the works, Warren said he's very proud to have been selected.
"It's a wonderful honor that I've been remembered by the folks back home and they thought highly enough of me to receive this honor," Warren said.
Warren said he plans to perform at the induction banquet.
Warren said even though L.A. and New York might seem far removed from north Alabama, he said young people should not be discouraged by those who say they might not make it in the entertainment industry just because they're from a rural area.
"The business keeps changing," he said. "It's very, very different today then when I was that age. Generally, to anyone who has talent or aspirations, if you believe in yourself, keep working at it. Hopefully, with a combination of ability and a dash of good luck, things will work out. No use giving up, because the only way to make it happen is to keep at it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.