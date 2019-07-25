FLORENCE — Miki Howard said there is no feeling like being on stage bringing the message of love and hope to music fans, and she plans to do just that during her headlining W.C. Handy Music Festival appearance Saturday at the University of North Alabama's Norton Auditorium.
"There's nothing better," the jazz/rhythm and blues artist said. "I always bring the best I can bring."
Alecia Michelle "Miki" Howard was born in Chicago, Illinois, to two well-known gospel singers, Clay Graham and Josephine Howard.
Her father sang with the Pilgrim Jubilees while her mother was a member of the Caravans, a gospel group that would eventually be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Howard said she grew up singing in the church choir and later on stage with her mother and sisters.
"I was interested in music from the day I came out," she said.
When she was a young girl, she would tell people she "wanted to be a star."
When she was a teenager, her family moved to Los Angeles where her mother sang with gospel great James Cleveland.
At 15, she received her first break when she sang at a beauty pageant and met Augie Johnson, the leader of the jazz group Side Effect.
"I was not allowed to be in the pageant because I was not old enough, but they let me sing," Howard said.
Johnson helped open doors for the young singer who joined Side Effect in 1978.
"They were a bebop band with a 1940s sound," she said.
She left the group in 1982 and signed to Atlantic Records as a solo artist.
"I had some number ones and I had a good run with Atlantic Records," she said.
The first single from her first solo album "Come Share My Love" in 1986 made the Top 10 charts and reached number five in late 1986. She also charted a hit with her remake of the pop standard "Imagination," which was also on "Come Share My Love."
Her second solo album, “Love Confessions,” produced another top five R&B hit with "Baby Be Mine" and her duet with Gerald Levert, "That's What Love Is," also made the R&B charts.
Her third solo album, simply titled "Miki Howard," was released in 1989 and proved to be her most successful. The album included the single "Ain't Nuthin' in the World," which became her first No. 1 hit on the R&B charts. Another track from the album, "Love Under New Management," followed it to number two and became one of Howard's signature tunes.
Howard has collaborated and toured with music greats like Al Jarreau, Roy Ayres, Marcus Miller, David Sanborn, Jermaine Jackson, Hiroshima, Wayne Henderson, Ronnie Laws, Tom Browne, Chucki Booker and Norman Brown.
She released the live album "Live in Concert" in 2015 and the following year, her story was turned into a movie titled "Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story."
Howard said she was influenced by artists like Aretha Franklin, Billie Holliday, Abbey Lincoln, Chaka Khan and others. Howard portrayed Holliday in the Spike Lee film "Malcolm X."
Howard said she will be singing in front of her eight piece band, minus the horn section.
Saturday's show will include all her hit songs and tributes to Billie Holliday and Aretha Franklin.
She has won several Soul Train Music awards and received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Recording for her 2001 release "Three Wishes."
While awards are nice, Howard said would rather wow audiences with her live performances.
"It's always flattering to be considered," she said. "It means a lot when you perform and the audience is sold out and people want to talk to you about how your music has helped their lives. That means a lot."
Handy Festival Chair Tori Bailey is excited about the festival's headline concert.
"She has an amazing voice," Bailey said. "We had hoped to have her come two years ago and are happy she was available to come this year."
Opening the show will be the popular R&B group The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston. Showtime is 8 p.m.
General admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets, which include up-front seating and a meet and greet with the artist are $100. They are available at Florence-Lauderdale Tourism, Colbert County Tourism & Convention Bureau, Counts Brothers Music in Muscle Shoals, and online at line at tinyurl.com/HandyHeadliner2019.
