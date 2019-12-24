Federal, state, county and municipal government offices will be closed today and Wednesday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
While the president gave most government workers the day off on Christmas eve, U.S. Post Offices will remain open.
The holiday will also impact garbage collection routes in the Shoals.
The Florence, Russellville, Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin County routes will run one day later than normal this week.
Wednesday and Thursday routes in Sheffield will run on Thursday. Thursday's debris removal and Friday's regular garbage route will will run on schedule.
In Muscle Shoals, today's garbage routes will run on Thursday while Wednesday's route will run on Friday. Thursday's regular commercial garbage pickup will run Friday.
The Muscle Shoals Street and Sanitation Department will be placing bins around town for additional boxes and wrapping paper.
The city's regular brush pickup is expected to resume next week.
In Tuscumbia, Public Works Director Bo Stanley said Wednesday and Thursday's garbage routes will each run one day late.
Public works directors remind residents to place their carts at the street facing the correct direction. Do not place carts near vehicles, mailboxes or poles.
The Colbert and Lauderdale County landfills will be open a half-day today but will be closed Wednesday.
