FLORENCE — Local first responders received special recognition Friday in the form of a complimentary breakfast, courtesy of the National Junior Honor Society at Florence Middle School.
The meal, funded by individual donations, was all about recognizing first responders' contributions to the community and spreading positivity, according to Evon Farris, an eighth-grade math and pre-algebra teacher at the school.
"We hope to encourage positive relationships within our community," she said.
In the past, members of the National Junior Honor Society have delivered snacks to the police station. Student in the organization have also made gift bags for children at Helen Keller Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center.
This year, Farris said students sent invitations to first responders to come to a breakfast.
They also wrote letters of appreciation to the responders.
The breakfast was also an opportunity for first responders to see the new school building. While the breakfast was held in the school's Community Room, the National Junior Honor Society officers conducted tours of the rest of the facility.
Farris said the National Junior Honor Society consists of about 200 students at the school. To be accepted, students must display good character and leadership skills, hold an "A" average in their classes, and perform community service.
