MUSCLE SHOALS — City Council candidate Mike Price said he believes his 36 years of business experience uniquely qualifies him to be able to effectively communicate with prospective business owners and industry leaders.
The municipal elections are Aug. 25.
"I want to make a positive impact on my hometown and our community by helping recruit new business and industry," said Price, the safety manager at Service One Transport in Muscle Shoals. "I also believe it's important that we encourage 'buy local' to support our established businesses that continue to be vital to our economy."
Price said if he's elected, he wants to help form a marketing plan specific to the features and benefits of Muscle Shoals, such as its highly respected school system, its rich musical history and recreational facilities, including Cypress Lakes Golf Course.
"I want to help secure sustained growth for Muscle Shoals and an exceptional future by helping craft a comprehensive, goal-driven, short- and long-term plan for growth," Price said.
"I'd like to include an annexation policy with incentives and infrastructure plans that will accommodate this expansion and growth."
As far as quality-of-life issues, Price said he will work to ensure the police, fire and all city departments are fully supported, staffed and equipped to continue to provide excellent service to citizens.
Another topic of concern for Price is flooding.
"Flooding is always talked about and needs to be addressed for all home and business owners," he said. "I’ve been through three generations of flood and drainage issues, which have evolved throughout the years."
Price said he believes the latest round of improvements that have been made will bring the city closer to addressing, and hopefully solving, current flooding issues.
"Muscle Shoals is a great place to live and is on an exciting path as we look forward with purpose," Price said. "I hope the voters will afford me this opportunity to serve."
Price said he served a total of nine years on the civil service board and ran for a seat on the council in 2016.
"I decided to give it another shot," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.