A nearly 700-mile yard sale is about to span several states from Alabama to Michigan for its 32nd straight year.
The four-day event known as 127 Yard Sale returns Thursday. It runs from Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio before winding down in Addison, Michigan.
The event's website says the yard sale was founded in 1987 by a man who wanted travelers to bypass interstate highways in favor of scenic routes that took them through rural communities.
Most of the event follows U.S. 127, and dozens of vendors will set up shop in certain spots, such as Noccalula Falls Park. Sales will be set up all along the route. The event recommends attendees bring cash, sunscreen and rain gear.
