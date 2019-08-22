MUSCLE SHOALS — Special needs children and adults will get to experience the city's new Miracle Field when the recreational facility celebrates its grand opening Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Rusty Wheeles said the grand opening begins at 5:30 p.m. at Gattman Park and "exhibition games" will be held at 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
The Miracle Field is a specialized ball field with a rubberized surface designed for special needs children and adults.
Wheeles said the recreation department's "adaptive" group will field a team as will the city school system. The Arc of the Shoals and Scope 310 will also have teams. He said team members will be 12 to 60 years old.
"Our league will start in Spring of 2020," he said.
"The scoreboard will come in next week and we're still putting bleachers in," Wheeles said. "We have to put some lights under the awning."
Players will receive jerseys and donors will be recognized at the grand opening.
"This is going to be huge, not only for Muscle Shoals, but for the surrounding cities," Wheeles said. "We should get a lot of use out of it. It will give every kid a chance to play in an organized league."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.