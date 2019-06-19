Tiara Pennington has dreamed of being named Miss Alabama ever since she was crowned Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen as a young girl.
“Sitting in the audience for all those years, I thought, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be good enough,’ but all those thoughts went out the window from that point on,” she said.
Her dream came true on June 8 when Pennington was crowned Miss Alabama.
She will have a busy year ahead of her as she pays visits to schools all over the state. She is using her platform to push her social impact initiative — the National Psoriasis Foundation: Psoriasis Take Action.
“I decided to choose that as my platform because my mother and uncle both suffer with the disease, and I have a 40 percent chance of developing psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis in my lifetime,” she said. “A lot of people think that psoriasis is a simple rash that you can go to CVS or Walgreens and pick up a simple ointment and it’ll disappear, but that’s not the case.”
Psoriasis is a chronic, autoimmune disease of the skin, and it is debilitating to a lot of people suffering with it. Whenever Pennington goes on school tours, she tries to emphasize to young children that it is not a contagious disease.
Pennington is the second black Miss Alabama since 1993. She said she still wakes up in the morning thinking, “How did I end up here?”
“It really is awesome (being the second black Miss Alabama),” she said. “I’m so glad people keep up with history and keep up with people of color in the program. I’m definitely thankful that the judges chose me and thought that I would be the best to represent the state.”
Pennington started off in Miss Alabama’s mentoring program, Alabama’s Rising Star, from age 7 to 10. She began competing in Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen when she was 14 years old. Throughout her years in that program, she has built close relationships with several of the girls she competes with today.
Pennington said she had always felt like an outsider at school. There weren't a lot of people her age who loved school and community service like she did.
“This organization just fit perfectly for those two things, where all the girls have amazing GPAs or are excelling in their academic careers, as well as their community service,” she said. “When I started competing, I had those friends I could go to and talk to and all understood where I was coming from.”
She said the competitions becomes a sisterly process. Many of the contestants realize how stressful the week can be, so they encourage each other.
“I remember on the final night when I made it into 12, all the other girls that didn’t make it offered to steam out my evening dress,” Pennington said. “That’s the kind of love this organization gives.”
Miss Alabama contestant Chandler Mordecai said she is happy for Pennington.
“She is a genuine individual who truly has a heart for service,” Mordecai said. “I strongly support and believe in her, and I am confident in her ability to represent our state on the national level at Miss America.”
Pennington’s advice for the young girls who might be dreaming of becoming Miss Alabama someday is to “never doubt in your mind that you can do something.”
And instead of focusing on the competitive side of pageants, she urged contestants to have a great time and enjoy the company of other contestants.
“Never give up, never feel defeated,” Pennington said. “It is all about believing in yourself. Never ever think that a dream cannot be achieved, or that it cannot come true because my dream definitely came true.”
