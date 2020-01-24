FLORENCE — Miss UNA 2019 Keely Templeton will crown her successor Saturday, and for the first time in 46 years the competition will not take place on the University of North Alabama campus.
The annual event will begin at 5 p.m. in the Florence Middle School auditorium. Billed as “The Greatest Show on Earth,” the event will feature Miss Alabama 2019 Tiara Pennington as the featured guest and Mistress of Ceremonies, along with Templeton, according to a news release from UNA.
“I’m so excited about the upcoming Miss UNA program,” Templeton said in the release. “We have 13 amazing and talented candidates competing for the title of Miss UNA this year. My year as Miss UNA has been an incredible journey that I will cherish forever. I hope students take advantage of their free ticket to come see ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’.”
UNA's ongoing renovations to Norton Auditorium forced the change in venue. Doors at the Florence Middle School auditorium will open at 4 p.m. UNA shuttles will operate continuous routes to the middle school from Covington and Appleby East/West residence halls as well as Harrison Plaza beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are $9.99 in advance and available to purchase online at una.edu/missuna. UNA students may use their Mane Card to obtain their free ticket from the Student Engagement Center in the Guillot University Center.
