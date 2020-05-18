JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's casinos scoured safety guidelines and prepared Saturday to put them in place before the businesses reopen doors to gamblers on Thursday.
The Mississippi Gaming Commission last week released the guidelines for gaming operations to resume. Among the new rules, properties are limited to 50% occupancy and guests must be screened with questions about their health before they're allowed entry. Any answer of "yes" would prohibit them from going inside.
During the screening, guests also will be asked to use hand sanitizer and encouraged to wear a mask — provided by the casino — while on the property.
At gaming tables, a three-player limit will be required and the rails and seats sanitized after each person leaves. Slot machines will be required to be at least 6 feet apart, and every machine must be sanitized at least every four hours. In addition, staff will be screened at the beginning of their shift and must report any symptoms of COVID-19 to their supervisor.
The Mississippi Department of Health reported 17 new deaths and 322 additional cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state total to 11,123 cases with 510 deaths.
