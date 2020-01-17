TUSCUMBIA — Kevin Self said his late father, Mitchell Self, lived in a magical time in the Shoals, a time when major recording artists were flocking to the area to record hit records.
As president and general manager of WLAY Radio, D. Mitchell "Mitch" Self became immersed in the promotion of the local music scene, the artists and their music.
On Jan. 25, Self will be presented with the first Alabama Music Hall of Fame Advocacy Award.
Kevin Self said he thinks his father, who died in 1990 at the age of 53, would have been proud to receive the award.
"He lived in a magical time, unbeknownst to him or by the people in the music industry," Kevin Self said. "They were doing their jobs. They were creating some really great music."
At that time, he said, the music and radio industries were "joined at the hip," so to speak.
"I guess you might say radio was the rails upon which music made it to the public," Self said. "It was how people knew who their favorite artists were, how they knew the latest song."
Mitch Self was born in 1936 in the "Free State" of Winston County. A hall of fame news release stated he prepared himself for a career in radio by attending the Radio Operational Engineering School in Burbank, California, at age 15.
"Mitch started his radio career at WJBB in Haleyville in 1952 at age 16," Alabama Music Hall of Fame Director Sandra Burroughs said. "In 1953 he moved to Decatur, and worked as an announcer at WAJF until the spring of 1955."
After graduating from high school in 1954, Self moved to Oxford, Mississippi, to become program director for the on-air debut of WSUH on May 1, 1955. In 1959, he and two partners purchased WTRO radio in Dyersburg, Tennessee.
In January 1961, Self traded his interest in WTRO for an interest in WLAY in Muscle Shoals, where he worked as sales manager and the morning on-air personality.
In 1970, he and two partners purchased WMSL in Decatur, and in 1971 he traded interest in that station for a larger interest in WLAY.
He served as president and general manager of WLAY AM and FM from 1971 until his death on Jan. 8, 1990.
"Mitch's willingness to serve in key positions for both the broadcasting industry and his community demonstrates his commitment to leadership," Burroughs said. "He was president of the Alabama Broadcasters Association in 1982, and was elected to the board of directors of the National Association of Broadcasters representing Alabama and Georgia in 1986, and was re-elected in 1988."
Kevin Self said his father developed a relationship with the owners of local recording studios and helped introduce the public to the music that was being produced here.
"The personal and professional relationship he had with the studio owners in this area made it possible for the studio owners to get something they wanted," Self said.
The studios received air play for their artists, and the radio station received notoriety for debuting new songs or new artists.
Kevin Self said his father was also active in the community outside of radio.
Burroughs said Mitch Self served as chairman of the Utilities Board of Muscle Shoals from 1964 to 1985, where he oversaw the financing, engineering, design and construction of the first-ever water treatment facility for Muscle Shoals in 1969.
He served as the chairman of deacons at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals; raised Santa Gertrudis cattle as a hobby; and was known for his love of hunting deer, dove and turkey.
Burroughs said the advocacy award is new and may or may not be given out next year. Kevin Self said he will accept the award on behalf of the family.
"As any family would be, we're quite proud of the legacy he left," Self said of his father. "I don't think any of our family wants to try to fill his boots."
Alabama Music Hall of Fame board member Judy Hood said the Shoals wouldn't have had a thriving music business scene without people like Self.
Burroughs said tickets for Saturday's banquet at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center are nearly sold out. There are two or three VIP tables remaining, and a handful of $150 to $200 general admission tickets.
Call 256-381-4417 for ticket information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.