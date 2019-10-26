FLORENCE — Beauty comes in all forms – an idea the American Cancer Society of the Shoals aims to emphasize today at the “Models at Studio 23” fashion show.
A collaboration with North Alabama Medical Center, the show is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Studio 23, located on East College Street.
The fashion show will exclusively feature cancer fighters and survivors, who will model fashion from local bridal shop Cherry Tree Lane.
Denise Garcia, of Beauty Counter, will serve as makeup artist.
The fashion show is the first of its kind in the Shoals area, according to Anna Duncan, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society.
“We are highlighting the beauty that is found in one of life’s hardest battles – cancer,” the organization posted on social media. “We hope this event inspires and gives hope to everyone who sees it.”
The event is free and open to the public, though donations to the American Cancer Society are welcome.
