FLORENCE — The local chapter of Mom's Demand Action is hosting a "Recess Rally" from 2-4 p.m. Sunday in front of the U.S. post office on Seminary Street in downtown Florence to push for stronger gun laws.
Co-lead of the chapter Hope Buckley said the purpose of this rally is to push the vote on red flag laws and universal background checks for gun purchases.
The post office is located at 210 N. Seminary Street.
