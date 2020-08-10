SHEFFIELD — A man was arrested Monday after Sheffield Police and the Colbert County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a room at the Regal inn and found an array of illegal drugs.
Julius Antoine Lee, 41, no address listed, was arrested and charged with unlawful distribution of controlled substances, heroin; unlawful possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine; trafficking illegal drugs, meth; unlawful possession of controlled substances, heroin; and unlawful possession of controlled substances, synthetic marijuana.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said officers recovered 36 grams of methamphetamine, .3 grams of heroin, 8 grams of synthetic marijuana, digital scales, a .25-caliber pistol; and more than $1,100 in cash.
Lee is being held in the Colbert County jail on $90,000 bond.
