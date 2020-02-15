Shoals residents who haven't registered to vote i nthe March primary can still submit forms through the mail or register to vote online, Lauderdale County Board of Registrars Chairwoman Emily Springer said.
Registration forms submitted through the mail must be postmarked by today, Springer said. Forms can be downloaded from the Alabama Secretary of State's website, alabamavotes.gov.
Registration can also be completed online at alabamavotes.gov, or through the Vote For Alabama cell phone app, available through various app stores for free.
Monday is the deadline to register online. Monday is Presidents Day and most county courthouses will be closed.
