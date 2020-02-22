SHEFFIELD — Downtown Sheffield is a bit more colorful these days due to an effort by Sheffield Central, a group of business people whose goal is to promote the city and all its offerings.
Colorful banners on a sunburst background announcing "Shine On Sheffield — The Center of the Shoals," have been erected on utility poles along Montgomery Avenue.
Sheffield Central Treasurer Barbara Cook said the generic banners are only the beginning. The plan is to add banners for events such as the W.C. Handy Music Festival, the River Arts Festival and other events.
"It was just a little slogan we thought fit well," she said.
Sheffield Utilities employees attached the brackets and banners to the poles, Cook said.
Sheffield Central helped raise funds for the banners with help from the city, the Sheffield Redevelopment Authority and Sheffield Utilities. They were produced locally by Designer Graphics and General Sign Co. in Sheffield.
Cool said graphic designer Garrett Rittenberry, who moved to Sheffield from Nashville, Tennessee, created the design.
"He's really excited about helping Sheffield," Cook said.
Mayor Ian Sanford said Sheffield Central felt like the city needed some banners, similar to what other Shoals cities use to promote local events and festivals.
"I'm very appreciative of them doing it," Sanford said.
