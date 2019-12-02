MONTGOMERY — Officials in Alabama's capital city are preparing to open a time capsule that contains letters from residents and city officials to their successors and descendants.
The capsule was sealed 50 years ago, during Montgomery's 150th anniversary in 1969. It included instructions to keep the capsule closed until the city's 200th anniversary, which is this week.
The City of Montgomery, the Alabama Department of Archives and History and the Montgomery County Historical Society will commemorate Montgomery's bicentennial Tuesday with the opening of the capsule. In addition to letters, the time capsule contains magazines, newspapers, brochures and other materials.
The capsule also holds letters from then-Alabama Gov. Albert Brewer, former Montgomery Mayor Earl James and other city officials to their successors 50 years in the future.
