LEIGHTON — As many as 50 people converged on the LaGrange Cemetery Saturday to continue the search for unmarked graves that lie outside the historic cemetery near the former site of LaGrange College.
Corey Speegle of White Oak Canine Search and Rescue Unit said he had several people from Huntsville, Madison and elsewhere, who brought four certified cadaver dogs to help verify graves that his dog, Raven, found previously.
"We located and verified nine graves," Speegle said. "Some of them we had found and we verified them with the other dogs."
He said if one cadaver dogs hits on a spot, there probably is a grave there, but if three or four do it, you can "count your money."
The unmarked graves were found around the perimeter of the cemetery.
He said the other dogs found a couple of graves that he and his dog missed during earlier visits.
"We started basically where we were before, but went over it again and verified it," Speegle said. "We found another grave in the middle of the cemetery and added three or four new ones."
Louise Lenz, treasurer of the LaGrange Living History Society, said they would like to mark the graves in some manner, even if they do not know who is buried there.
She said it would be a waste of time to have found the graves and leave them unmarked.
Permanent concrete or marble markers are being considered. She said they could be engraved with "unknown."
She said the searches by Speegle and others has caused Lenz to receive calls from people who think they have ancestors buried there.
"We might be able to figure out some names," she said.
The graves, she said, are likely slaves or servants who worked for Abraham Ricks, who is buried along with his wife in the cemetery. They could also be the graves of native Americans or Civil War soldiers.
Speegle said they will continue to broaden the search into the perimeter of the cemetery until they're convinced they've found its boundaries.
"It's going to take a long time," he said. "We're going to continue to chip away at it."
He said temporary GPS markers have been placed on the graves discovered.
Speegle said Paul Martin, a forensic archaeologist from Memphis, Tennessee, is expected to come to the college site with ground penetrating radar equipment to help locate graves and foundations of buildings at the college site, which were burned during the Civil War.
