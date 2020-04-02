Law enforcement agencies in the Shoals will attempt to disperse large groups of people violating Gov. Kay Ivey's social distancing order, but are unable to act when people are gathering on private property.
Ivey's order restricts "non-work" gatherings to no more than 10 people, but larger gatherings prompted Shoals mayors to close parts of their city parks and other public gathering areas.
So far, this does not include many walking trails and public golf courses.
Sheffield's Riverfront Park is open to allow anglers access to the boat ramp, but the boundless playground is supposed to be off limits, as are playgrounds and ball fields, including the new Miracle Field at Gattman Park in Muscle Shoals.
Spring Park in Tuscumbia remains open, but park users are discouraged from using the playground.
Florence parks also remain open, except playgrounds.
All indoor recreational facilities remain closed to the public and recreational programs have been suspended.
Since he closed Sheffield's parks, Mayor Ian Sanford said he has not received complaints about large gatherings.
"I think the large majority certainly understands the seriousness of it all," Sanford said.
The mayor said he tries to drive through Riverfront Park, the city's largest public park, at least twice a day to make sure people are not gathering in large groups.
Police Chief Ricky Terry said residents who refuse to disperse from a public area face up to a $500 fine.
Sanford said the city had to close down a flea market held each weekend in the Town Plaza Shopping Center parking lot. He said vendors understood and complied without any issues.
Terry said police had to tell a business owner the business was considered "non-essential" and would have to close. The owner was not identified, and Terry said the individual cooperated with the request.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said the city is complying with the governor's recommendations concerning gatherings in public places.
"We hope that they would voluntarily comply," Logan said.
However, if crowd members refuse to disband, Logan said police have the option to issue the group a summons to court.
"Fortunately, we're not running into that," Logan said. "That's the good thing."
Logan said police have not received calls concerning large groups or non-essential businesses that have remained open despite the governor's order.
He also pleaded with residents to send one person to the grocery store for necessities, not the entire family, if that's possible.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said it's amazing how much the media and local governments have attempted to spread the social distancing message, yet people still aren't paying attention to what they're trying to accomplish.
He said if police receive a complaint on private property, they give the owner a copy of the governor's order.
Failure to comply with an order to disperse from a public area could result in a court summons. Officers would also notify the health department, Bradford said.
