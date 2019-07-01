FLORENCE — Continuing with this month’s celebration of the blues, the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is holding their annual “Mostly Blues” exhibit in the annex starting today.
The collection of sculptures, paintings and photographs will be on display until Aug. 1.
Kennedy-Douglass Program Coordinator Christi Britten said the exhibit spotlights works by local artists. She said she is excited for visitors to experience a visual arts component of the upcoming W.C. Handy Music Festival, slated for July 19-28.
As the name indicates, the exhibit's art focuses mostly on blues music but has a few pieces that venture outside that genre, inspired by music in a broader sense.
“I think it’s really fun to have a visual component to the (Handy) music festival and be inspired by some colorful imagery for the festival,” Britten said.
Artists featured in this year’s Mostly Blues exhibition include Lane May, Stephanie Gile, Carolyn Wear, Mary Linnville, Maria Camp, Susan Manno, Ronald Rand, Mark Chamblee, Nicholas Strong, Paul Waitzman, Doris Ingle, Jeanne Chenault, Randy Finch, Carol Shaw, Pam Burns, Amita Bhakta, and Julia Gray.
Kennedy-Douglass is located at 217 E. Tuscaloosa St. and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A reception for the exhibit will be held at 2 p.m. July 7.
