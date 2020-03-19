Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow said he supports Gov. Kay Ivey's decision to postpone the March 31 primary election runoff until July 14.
He said his major concern about holding the runoff this month was poll workers.
The majority of his poll workers are older than age 65, which has been identified as an at-risk population for complications from the coronavirus. Many poll workers are older than age 70, he said.
Motlow said he had poll workers recently tell him they could not work the March 31 runoff because of their age, or they have a spouse with an underlying health condition.
"They did not want to take the chance and I don't blame them," he said.
When fully staffed, Motlow said he has 214 poll workers for Lauderdale County elections.
Another concern is a lack of hand sanitizer and disinfectants.
Motlow said Secretary of State John Merrill advised probate judges to have hand sanitizer available for workers and the public, but he is having trouble finding it.
"There was no guarantee we'd have those supplies in by March 31," Motlow said. "It will probably be the standard of care moving forward. We'll need them in July as well."
Motlow said his office is encouraging the public to do its business by mail, by phone or online during the pandemic.
Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser expressed similar concerns about poll workers during Tuesday's Colbert County Commission meeting.
Colbert County Circuit Clerk Mark Eady said he is working on new procedures for the runoff in light of the courthouse being closed to the public.
The clerk's office handles absentee voting. Eady said he was waiting on the Secretary of State and the governor to make a decision before he implemented the new procedures, which he should have ready in a day or so.
"The bottom line is, everyone is trying to get through this thing," he said.
Eady said he anticipated there would be challenges associated with his new job.
"I didn't figure a year and two months in I would be facing something like this," he said.
