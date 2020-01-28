TUSCUMBIA — A Moulton man has been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine after members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force reported finding 3 pounds of meth in his vehicle.
James Edward Williard Jr., 51, was arrested today and booked into the Colbert County Jail, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said.
According to a Sheriff's Department news release, members of the ALEA Task Force received information that a package containing the drug would be delivered to a Muscle Shoals residence.
Willard arrived at the residence and took possession of the package and immediately left the area, according to the release. He was arrested after a traffic stop and the drugs were found with the aid of an ALEA canine.
