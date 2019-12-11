MUSCLE SHOALS — Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said it's important a feasibility study to determine the best location for a railroad overpass include several options.
Jesse Turner, director of transportation and planning for the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, told members of the Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization ON Tuesday he was sending requests for proposals for the study out later in the day.
The Shoals MPO is providing 80% of the $120,000 estimated cost of the project.
The Colbert County Commission has agreed to fund a portion of the remaining 20%, as has the city of Sheffield.
"We will be paying a proportional sum," Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said. "The commission thought it would be a benefit to the county as a whole to try to solve that problem."
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said the city's participation is "tentative."
"I haven't agreed to it as of yet and the council hasn't voted to approve any money," Underwood said.
The city is still in the process of finalizing it's fiscal 2020 budget.
Turner said engineering and transportation planning firms will have until Jan. 10 to submit their proposals, which will be evaluated by NACOLG staff members and stakeholders in Colbert County, Sheffield and Tuscumbia.
"I want to see three to five separate locations," Turner said. "Each location is going to have its pros and cons."
Sanford said the overpass should be located where it will benefit travelers, but not negatively impact nearby businesses.
"I'll be excited when we receive them," Sanford said.
According to the request for proposals, the study will include financial costs, including engineering, right of way, utility relocation and construction, environmental concerns, social impact considerations, impacts to Norfolk Southern Railway, traffic impacts, including emergency response and a cost benefit analysis.
"I want to see a cost benefit analysis if we can ever apply for federal funds down the road," Turner said.
Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals, have been impacted not only by train traffic, but by trains stopping and blocking railroad crossings for sometimes hours at a time. Sheffield's South Atlanta Avenue, Montgomery Avenue and East Douglas Street crossings have been impacted the most.
The scope of the project includes Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals to Second Street in Tuscumbia.
Turner said in the request for proposals that he would like to see at least two public involvement meetings since public input is a crucial component of the study.
"We prompted them throughout the county to go after that grant," he said.
Colbert County Commissioner Tommy Barnes said the money being used to fund the study came from a grant provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation for planning purposes.
He hopes to get a recommendation that will help secure grant money for the construction of an overpass.
"We will definitely go after the BUILD grant money or whatever is available for railroad safety," Barnes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.