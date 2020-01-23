Alabama is searching for the next Ms. Alabama Sr. America.
This is a national service organization celebrating accomplishments of women over 60.
There will be a weekend gala June 5-6 at Wallace State Community College.
This year’s theme is “Sparkle with the Wind!”
The state competition will culminate in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in October with ladies from 44 states competing.
For information, call Rita Allen at 334-546-7216, or send an email to AlabamaSeniorAmerica@gmail.com.
