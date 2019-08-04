ZIP CITY — There was a chance of rain Saturday, but the organizers of the Zip City Mud Fest weren't concerned.
After all, it would cool people down and wash off some of the mud.
Kacy Pickens said they hold an event just about every month at P&K Western Store, but Saturday was their first time for a mud fest. The event was held to raise money for the Zip City Volunteer Fire Department.
"So far, every single event we planned was rained out," Pickens said.
The event featured a 100-foot "slip and slide" that ended at a large mud pit. There were also "tough man" and "tough woman" competitions, an obstacle course, a mud volleyball tournament, and the crowning of the "Undeniable Mud Champion of the World."
Popular Shoals band The Cadillacs provided music for those who did not want to get dirty, Pickens said.
