MUSCLE SHOALS — The Police Department has accepted delivery of four new Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles, Mayor David Bradford said.
The vehicles arrived earlier in the week after being equipped with various emergency equipment, such as lights and sirens.
Bradford said the vehicles were included in the city's fiscal 2020 budget. They were purchased with capital outlay funds.
The mayor said the new vehicles will allow the department to get its last Ford Crown Victoria patrol car off the road.
"We've been trying to get enough where everyone has their own car," he said.
This will allow officers to drive their vehicles home after their shift ends. Bradford said this make it easier for officers to respond to an emergency. He said it's also a deterrent to have police vehicles visible in a neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.