MUSCLE SHOALS — The new amphitheater behind City Hall is taking shape and is about six weeks away from being completed, architect Brad Bernard said.
Bernard, a member of Create Architects of Tuscumbia, said the project is about 70% complete.
The brick stage faces City Hall. Bernard said there will be a concrete sidewalk leading from the center of the stage to the building. A 12-foot wide semi-circular sidewalk that can accommodate two rows of chairs will be set about 75 feet from the stage and form a back row.
Visitors can sit on blankets or chairs in a grass area between the back row and the stage.
There will be an 8 foot concrete sidewalk and steps around the stage and a handicapped accessible ramp on the back side of the stage.
Bernard said the contractor still has to pour the concrete, and add a roof and feature lighting that will illuminate the columns.
"All the colors have been selected for everything," he said.
Performance lighting and sound systems will have to be provided by artists who perform on the stage, he said.
"The process has gone pretty smooth," Bernard said. "Weather hasn't affected them too much."
