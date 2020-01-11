MUSCLE SHOALS — A unanimous vote by the City Council will allow the creation of a second Shoals Solid Waste Authority to move forward.
The new authority would have the ability to enter into a long-term contract to fund the purchase of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill. It would also be able to enter into a long-term management contract for the facility.
The new authority would include the cities of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia. Sheffield and Tuscumbia have already approved the creation of the new authority.
Unlike the existing authority, the new authority would not include Colbert County, which cannot enter into contracts longer than three years. The county would, however, be able to enter into contracts to utilize the new landfill, if it's purchased by the new authority as a replacement for the existing landfill in Tuscumbia.
The approval of the three cities will allow articles of incorporation for the new authority to be filed at the appropriate time, Solid Waste Authority attorney Tom Heflin said. The incorporation would be filed in the Colbert County Probate Judge's Office and with the Alabama Secretary of State's Office.
The Shoals Solid Waste Authority is awaiting the completion of an assessment of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill by the professional services firm, Volkert, whose corporate headquarters is located in Mobile. The assessment is expected to provide information to assist the authority in their decision.
