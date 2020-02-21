MUSCLE SHOALS — Perhaps by summer, if the weather cooperates, residents will be able to enjoy some live music in a new stage that will be built behind City Hall.
City Council members Monday approved Brad Slater Construction's apparent low bid of $352,684 for the construction of the stage.
Slater Construction is based in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, but frequently works in the Shoals, architect Brad Bernard said.
"It was about what we anticipated and what we wanted to spend," Mayor David Bradford said.
Bradford said the project was sent out for bids about 1 1/2 years ago, but came back almost twice the estimated cost. The city regrouped and scaled back the project.
He said the money to pay for the project is part of a bond issue that was also used to purchase a new fire truck and three automated garbage trucks.
"We want to do movies in the park for kids in the summer and have it available to do some things on the City Hall grounds," Bradford said.
It will also be used for musical performances. The mayor said he hopes it can be completed before the W.C. Handy Music Festival in late July.
Bernard said the stage is about 30 feet-by-30 feet with a rounded front with steps leading from the stage to ground level.
"It's essentially designed to match the existing City Hall," Bernard said.
It will have an arched backdrop to match the south side of City Hall.
He said it will be built with brick, stucco and a metal roof. The stage's center axis will line up with the center of the back of City Hall, Bernard said.
Some concrete will be added for setting up chairs, and there will be grass areas for people to sit.
"It should be a good place to bring a blanket and have a concert," Bernard said.
Bernard said Create Architects provided the mayor with three options and city officials selected the one they preferred.
He said Create Architects will manage the construction of the stage once the project begins.
He said the contract calls for the project to be completed in 120 days. He said it should be completed by early summer.
"Hopefully, it will be good for the quality of life for the city," Bradford said. "It's something we kept hearing would be good to have."
