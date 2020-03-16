MUSCLE SHOALS — Tonight's city council meeting is still scheduled to be held at this time, but Mayor David Bradford encouraged residents who do not have business with the council to stay home.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the city hall auditorium.
Bradford said all city Recreation department programs have been suspended until further notice.
The city's senior citizen center will likely suspend activities, but those who receive meals may come by and pick them up.
"We want to make sure everybody gets their meals," Bradford said.
The Muscle Shoals Public Library is open, but will close Tuesday at 3 p.m., the mayor said. All scheduled activities have been cancelled. Check the library's website or facebook page for information on curbside book checkout/return.
In-person municipal court has been cancelled, but the judge will meet with prisoners through video conferencing, Bradford said.
"We are discouraging any groups of 25 or more," Bradford said. "We'll get through this. Right now, the key is everybody working together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.