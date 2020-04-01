MUSCLE SHOALS — As a precaution to slow the spread of the coronavirus, City Hall will be closed to the public beginning Thursday.
Mayor David Bradford said City Hall staff will report to work as normal. He is encouraging residents to conduct business over the telephone or via email or fax.
Residents who need to conduct business in person may call and set up an appointment.
"A lot of cities have done this and we're going to pursue that tomorrow," City Clerk Ricky Williams said. "The staff has been alerted."
The city clerk's office can be reached at 256-389-2120.
