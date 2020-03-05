MUSCLE SHOALS — A local paving contractor has completed the city's first resurfacing job funded through the state's new gas tax.
Mayor David Bradford said North Alabama Paving resurfaced Webster Circle, which runs from Webster Street past the Webster Street Sports Complex and back to Second Street. The project included resurfacing a portion of N.E. Fort Avenue, which passes Webster School.
Bradford said the Webster project fits in with the resurfacing project on Webster Street and improves the area around the sportsplex and school.
The $58,000 project was funded by the city's portion of the Rebuild Alabama gas tax approved by the state Legislature in 2019.
Rebuild Alabama raised gasoline and diesel taxes by 6 cents in 2019. Another 2 cents will be added this year and in 2021 for a total of 10 cents. It is estimated to raise $300 million to resurface roads in Alabama by 2021.
The state began collecting the tax in October.
The act includes transparency measures that require city and county governments to submit a transportation plan to inform the public what the money is being spent on. It can only be spent on road improvement projects and not on employee salaries or equipment.
Bradford said the contractor completed the work Saturday.
"The road was in terrible shape," he said. "I thought it was a good project to do with the first funding."
City Engineer Brad Williams said the contractor had to remove some bad sections of pavement on N.E. Fort Avenue before they resurfaced.
Large piles of chert and broken pavement lined part of the street near the school.
"It had a lot of potholes in it," Williams said. "We had to mill those out and that's where that material came from."
