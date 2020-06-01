MUSCLE SHOALS — City Council members today are expected to approve the low bid for the purchase of a new fire boat that is being paid for through a U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant.
Fire Chief Shawn Malone drew up specifications for the vessel, which were publicly posted and sent to potential bidders.
Malone described the boat as similar to a dive boat, but equipped with a 500 gallon per minute pump and nozzle. It will be housed at Fire Station 3 near Wilson Lake.
The Fire Department received a $48,000 grant to purchase the boat. No local match was needed, according to the chief.
Malone said two bids were opened Friday.
The new vessel will give the city another tool to battle fires on the river, or homes and marinas on Wilson Lake. No emergency services agency in Colbert County has a fire boat.
If a bid is approved today, Malone said the new boat will likely arrive this summer, depending on the manufacturer's timetable.
Malone said the boat will have emergency lighting and a dive platform. In addition to fighting fires, Malone said the vessel can be used to set hazmat booms, detect chemicals in the water or used in any type of water rescue situation.
The council work session begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium.
