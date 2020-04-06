MUSCLE SHOALS — Muscle Shoals City Council members will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at City Hall, but future meetings could be held via video conferencing.
Mayor David Bradford urges residents to stay home unless they have business before the council. The room will be situated where those who do attend can observe proper social distancing protocols.
The council is expected to discuss having future meeting via video conferencing.
According to the agenda, the council will discuss when they will interview the two candidates for Willis Thompson's seat on the board of education.
A public hearing will be held for a request from D&R Investment to rezone property on Holland Drive at Second Street from general business to manufacturing.
The council is also expected to discuss the lone bid to repair bunkers at Cypress Lakes Golf Course. The only bid received came in higher than estimates, City Clerk Ricky Williams said.
The council will also announce an opening on the North Alabama Gas District board of directors. The six-year term ends May 2026. Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 8.
Applications are available at City Hall or online at cityofmuscleshoals.com by going to Administration and clicking on Board Information.
