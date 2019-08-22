Though the season begins for most high school football teams either this Friday or next, a few local teams begin their season tonight.
Two of the area's more prominent programs meet at 7 tonight as Muscle Shoals hosts Deshler.
The Trojans are ranked No. 3 in the preseason Class 6A state poll, in part thanks to a defense returning most of last year's starters. Linebacker Jackson Bratton is committed to Alabama, and new quarterback Logan Smothers – who transferred from Athens High – is committed to Nebraska. Several other Trojans, particularly on defense, should also have opportunities to play in college.
Deshler finished as the state runner-up in Class 4A in December and has a different coach (Randall Martin), a different offensive style (the Wing-T) and many different players playing prominent roles this year. Deshler is ranked No. 9 in Class 4A in the preseason state poll.
In other local games tonight, Brooks hosts Lauderdale County and Cherokee hosts R.A. Hubbard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.