MUSCLE SHOALS — The Muscle Shoals Electric Board will close its offices to the public beginning Thursday, Electricity Department General Manager Matt Bernauer said.
Customers can pay their utility bills by mail, at the drive-through window, by phone or through the eectric board's website, mseb.net.
There also is an after-hours drop box at the drive through.
To pay by phone call 877-296-7408.
Bernauer said the electric board is reducing its hours of operation from 8 a.m.to 3 p.m.
Residents who need utility services disconnected or new connections should call or email the office to set up an appointment.
Bernauer also said the electric board is temporarily suspending electricity cut-offs for non-payment.
Customers who are behind will have to settle their bills at some point, he said, but the electric board will work with them to make payment arrangements.
