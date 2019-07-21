MUSCLE SHOALS — While the new system for collecting residential garbage has been in place since March, the drivers of the city's new automated garbage trucks said they're still experiencing problems on their routes.
The new automated garbage trucks utilize an articulated arm the driver uses to grab a garbage cart, lift it and dump the contents into the truck. The Street and Sanitation Department's old trucks required a driver and at least one man on the back to place cans on a lift that dumped them into the truck. The new trucks only require one driver.
But the cart must be facing a certain direction to ensure it empties property when lifted. That's where much of the problem lies.
"They won't turn the carts the way they're supposed to," driver Larry Pounders said.
Street and Sanitation Department Director Butch Fleming said bright green stickers were placed on every trash cart to remind homeowners which way the cart was supposed to face. When pointed correctly the cart's wheels should be closest to the curb.
Driver Markess Gholston said the new, black carts, have the message embossed on the lids in white letters. If grabbed the wrong way, the carts won't dump properly and can be damaged.
Fleming said drivers will not pick up the cart, nor will they return to empty it if the cart is turned the wrong way.
Drivers are also instructed not to get out of the cab of the truck and pick up bags of garbage left beside the carts. All garbage, Fleming said, must be bagged and placed in a garbage cart.
Driver Chris Pate said the only time he gets out of the cab is when a cart falls over after it's been dumped or to push a cart to the street for a resident who has a doctor's letter stating they're unable to push their carts to the street.
Getting out of the cab to turn a cart the correct way or picking up bags off the street take time and defeats the purpose of the new trucks.
Residents who routinely have too much garbage for one cart can rent a second cart for $3 per month.
Another reason a resident's garbage cart might not be picked up is the cart was placed on the street too late. Campbell said carts are supposed to be out by 6 a.m. He said routes are not always run at the same time.
Another issue the drivers encounter is carts that are placed too close to vehicles, mail boxes or other carts. The carts need about 3 feet between it and other objects.
"I feel like they're still learning," Gholston said.
Fleming said the city made the correct decision by purchasing the vehicles, which will cut down on injuries and workers compensation claims, but also freed up employees that can work in other areas of the department.
"Nobody is going to get hurt falling off the back of a truck," he said.
Mayor David Bradford said in the end, he thinks the new system will be safer and more efficient.
"It will allow us to do more with the extra manpower," he said.
